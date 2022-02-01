Sabeeka Imam approaches FIA after receiving acid attack threats
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – British-Pakistani actress Sabeeka Imam has received acid attack threat and she rightfully approached Cyber Crime cell.

The Sherdil actor hit back at the vile user, who hurled abuses at her and threatened to throw acid at the starlet.

‘Strict action is needed’, she wrote on social media as she shared the screenshot in the recent post. The fashion model also tagged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cybercrime, and British Council Pakistan.

“Get ready for acid attack, you p***star”, You are going to [be] removed from the society like Qandeel Baloch”, an account that goes by the name of hareeshmakhan wrote while hurling threat at Sabeeka.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

Sabeeka is the latest celebrity to receive death and rape threats online as earlier actor Mashal Khan received a violent threat online on social media.

