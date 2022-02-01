Pakistan trashes Indian disinformation campaign against Masood Khan

Masood Khan’s appointment as Pakistan envoy to US is in process, MoFA says
Web Desk
12:19 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan trashes Indian disinformation campaign against Masood Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Office has debunked Indian disinformation campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan over the appointment of Masood Khan as envoy to Washington.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the recent efforts of New Delhi are a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Islamabad and those who represent Pakistan by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations.

MoFA spox said Ambassador Masood Khan was a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy.

“His Agreement is being processed in the US system,” he mentioned responding to rumors about the delay in his approval by the US administration.

Khan was nominated as ambassador to the US in November. He will replace Dr. Asad Majeed Khan who is currently heading the country’s mission in Washington since 2019. Masood served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different capacities since 1980, before becoming AJK president.

A vocal and strong advocate of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan, Masood effectively highlighted the sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris that warrant an effective strategy to end the never-ending holocaust.

Former AJK President Masood Khan named ambassador ... 12:26 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to appoint former Azad Jammu and Kashmir president, Masood Khan, as new envoy to ...

He also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Beijing in 2008 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, between October 11, 2012 and February 7, 2015.

More From This Category
Pakistan starts massive door-to-door Covid ...
01:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s top court dismisses petition against ...
01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan denounces ‘foiled’ Houthi attack on ...
11:48 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Court bars FIA from taking action against Hareem ...
10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi dials Uzbek counterpart to discuss ...
10:28 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in ...
09:49 AM | 1 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sabeeka Imam approaches cybercrime cell after receiving acid attack threat
11:24 AM | 1 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr