Maryam Nawaz blames Imran Khan for Pakistan crises as PML-N kicks off electioneering from Bahawalpur

06:45 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Maryam Nawaz blames Imran Khan for Pakistan crises as PML-N kicks off electioneering from Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched broadside against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for plunging the country into economic and political crises.

She was addressing a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur, launching the party’s political campaign as polls in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwas are nearing. She urged the people to support PML-N in bagging sweeping victory in the elections.

In the beginning of her address, she expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Peshawar mosque blast and prayed for a peaceful Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan achieved the IMF programme on stern conditions and later violated them, adding that the public had to pay for his wrongdoings. She said the recent surge in petrol and diesel prices had been made due to the Imran Khan’s loan deal with the global lander.

The PML-N chief organizer said Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default and they would also drive the country out of economic quagmire. He said if Nawaz Sharif was the reasons of country’s problem why the PTI chief could not bring prosperity during his four year tenure.

She said there was no choice left except the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif to revive the economy of the country. She said her father had gotten rid of the IMF programmes in 2016 but Imran Khan again engaged with it.

She also spoke about hushed discontent within the party over her elevations to the top office. Maryam said she cherished the support of people more than the designations. 

