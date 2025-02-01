Ahmed Ali Akbar to marry lawyer, content creator Maham Batool: reports

Wedding bells are ringing for actor Ahmed Ali Akbar who is set to tie the knot with Maham Batool – a content creator and lawyer.

The actor known for Parizaad sent fans into a frenzy after rumors surfaced about his upcoming wedding. Akbar always kept his personal life away from the public eye, earning him a reputation for being humble and grounded.

His fans are eagerly awaiting to see their beloved star transition into his new role as a groom. Although Akbar kept details of his personal life tightly under wraps, speculation about his marriage began to gain traction after reports confirmed that he would marry Batool.

The couple is expected to keep their wedding ceremony private, in line with Akbar’s private nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maham Batool (@heytheremayhem)

Meanwhile, fans were quick to notice, with many taking to social media to offer their congratulations and express their excitement. Akbar’s followers are now looking forward to celebrating this special moment.

Despite being known for attending weddings and enjoying the festivities at friends’ events, this time it will be the actor himself taking the center stage as the groom.