Rawalpindi man gets double life sentence for burning parents to death

RAWALPINDI – A court in garrison city of Rawalpindi has awarded double life imprisonment to a man for burning his parents to death.

Police said the court has also imposed a fine of Rs600,000 on convict, identified as Muhammad Wasim.

Wasim had drenched his parents in petrol and later put them on fire over a domestic dispute. A case has been registered against him at Dhamyal police station in 2022.

He was convicted by court as there were solid evidence against him.

Last year, a man killed his blind father over a property dispute within the jurisdiction of Rang Shah police station in Arifwala.

According to the police, the suspect murdered his father with a sharp weapon. The police had arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon.

In November 2024, a tragic incident occurred where an unfortunate son killed his mother with an axe over a family dispute in suburban area of Hyderabad Thal.

According to police, the distressing incident took place in Haiderabad Thal, Bhakkar, where the son attacked his mother with a sharp-edged axe, severely injuring her.

The 55-year-old victim, Manzooran Mai, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

