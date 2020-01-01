Annual 3-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins in Multan

MULTAN - The three-day 706th Urs of the great saint of the Sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam Suhrwardi began here with religious fervour and reverence on Wednesday.

Caretaker of the shrine, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi inaugurated the Urs ceremonies by leading traditional practice of rose water washing of the grave and laying the floral wreath.

Parliamentary secretary Finance, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari, and Mureed Hussain Qureshi were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Caretaker of the shrine Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. On the occasion, he stated that the great saint propagated Islamic teachings in this part of the world, adding that the spiritual guidance was still in progress as thousands of devotees visit the shrine annually.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect all the devotees and followers from extreme weather conditions.

For this widely attended occasion, the local administration had made tight security arrangements.