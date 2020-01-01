Annual 3-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins in Multan
Web Desk
02:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Annual 3-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins in Multan
Share

MULTAN - The three-day 706th Urs of the great saint of the Sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam Suhrwardi began here with religious fervour and reverence on Wednesday.

Caretaker of the shrine, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi inaugurated the Urs ceremonies by leading traditional practice of rose water washing of the grave and laying the floral wreath.

Parliamentary secretary Finance, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari, and Mureed Hussain Qureshi were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Caretaker of the shrine Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. On the occasion, he stated that the great saint propagated Islamic teachings in this part of the world, adding that the spiritual guidance was still in progress as thousands of devotees visit the shrine annually.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect all the devotees and followers from extreme weather conditions.

For this widely attended occasion, the local administration had made tight security arrangements.

More From This Category
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Interior Ministry rejects reports of attack on ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr