Israeli alcohol hits Dubai stores as UAE loosens Islamic laws to ‘attract tourists’

DUBAI – Israeli partygoers seeking relief from Covid restrictions have flown to Dubai to enjoy ‘Made in Israel’ alcohol that hits Dubai local stores.

Israeli citizens who were not allowed to travel to the Arab world, have made themselves at home in the Emirati commercial hub. Data revealed that around 70,000 Israeli tourists arrived in Dubai in December.

A 12-foot Hanukkah candelabra was placed under the Burj Khalifa, where Jews gathered to light the candles as festivity continued. Israeli made alcohol is widely available for tourists seeking fun in the United Arab Emirates.

Israelis trip to Emirates has now become a status symbol on social media, as hotels across the city booked a large number of Israeli travelers.

Earlier on November 7, 2020, the UAE has allowed alcohol consumption and unmarried couple to live together by relaxing Islamic laws in the state.

The reform that has come amid the US-brokered normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel, is expected to bring investment and numerous Israeli tourists to the Gulf state.