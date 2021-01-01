Naya Pakistan certificates bring investments at your fingertips

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan and Government of Pakistan launched the Roshan Digital Account, in collaboration with eight of the leading banks of Pakistan including Bank Alfalah. This revolutionary product allows millions of Pakistanis across the world to instantly open an account through a completely digitized process and gain access to a plethora of services. In addition to utility bill payments and e-commerce transactions, the Roshan Digital Account also provides lucrative investment opportunities in the Government of Pakistan’s latest offering, the Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The Government of Pakistan has collaborated with the State Bank of Pakistan to develop the Naya Pakistan Certificates, which are high yielding sovereign investment certificates for Foreign Currency Value Account (FCVA) holders, and Pakistani Rupee Value Account (NRVA) holders. Available in multiple short and long-term tenors ranging from 3 months to 5 years, these Certificates are changing Pakistan’s investment landscape with their unmatched convenience and unparalleled returns.

These certificates provide Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) with the means to convert their hard-earned dollars and rupees into secure investments and simultaneously contribute towards the development of a progressive Pakistan.

The State Bank of Pakistan chose to launch the Roshan Digital Account and the Naya Pakistan Certificates in collaboration with banks like Bank Alfalah because of their strong focus on digitization and automation. The combined efforts of the SBP and participating banks have contributed to increased adoption of the Roshan Digital Account and investment in the Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The NPCs come with multiple benefits with both Shariah-compliant Islamic and Conventional variants to suit customer needs and preferences. Investments can start from as low as PKR 100,000 or USD 5,000, and offer attractive returns of up to 11.00% p.a. for PKR certificates and 7.00% p.a. for USD denominated certificates respectively. Linking these certificates with the Roshan Digital Account empowers users to invest and withdraw their funds at any time without any hassle.

Furthermore, the Naya Pakistan Certificate can be pledged as security if an investor wishes to raise financing for a venture. These unique features raise the status of these certificates above all similar products and make them a lucrative option for investment.

The Roshan Digital Accounts are bringing the Naya Pakistan Certificates and a world of attractive returns to your fingertips, and it is the perfect time to become part of the journey.

For more information on how to open an account, and to learn more about the Naya Pakistan Certificates, visit the Bank Alfalah’s website, email at contactus@bankalfalah.com or call at +92 21 111 225 226.