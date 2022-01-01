Fireworks light up Pakistan on New Year's eve (VIDEOS)
Celebratory gunshots leave one dead, 17 injured in country’s largest city
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan celebrated new year's eve with fireworks at public places where citizens flocked to formally bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022.
The country welcomed New Year with fireworks and public gatherings amid fears about the new covid variant. Stunning fireworks have illuminated the sky in major cities including the country’s federal capital Islamabad.
Amazing fireworks on new year in Islamabad Pakistan. #NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/BlnNA4wSdi— Beautiful Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@PakistanInPeace) December 31, 2021
A huge traffic jam was reported near Karachi’s Shara e Faisal while overjoyed youths on motorbikes roamed around the city the entire night enjoying the exciting atmosphere.
Fire works— 𝕊𝔸𝕀ℕ (@shahbazgshaikh) December 31, 2021
New Year Clelebration
At #DHA_City_Karachi pic.twitter.com/sXdXU8f5Lk
Law enforcers were also spotted on the main roads in snap checking and patrolling to avoid any major untoward incident. Despite a ban on firing on New Year’s Eve, the country’s financial capital echoed with gunshots and fireworks.
More than dozen, including a 9-year-old girl, were reportedly injured due to the aerial firing while one person died in the seaside metropolis. The incidents reportedly occurred at Ranchor Line, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia, and North Nazimabad.
Earlier, the Punjab government banned fireworks in Lahore, and pillion riding in Islamabad while section-144 was imposed in Karachi by the Sindh government.
