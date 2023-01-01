Search

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

Web Desk 09:16 AM | 1 Jan, 2023
Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bannu IBO
Source: ISPR

PESHAWAR – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces during an operation in the country’s northwestern region, the military media wing said.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Saturday.

It said Pakistani forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 4 terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

During the gunfight, the 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem, a resident of Khairpur, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, ISPR said.

The army further mentioned that terrorists killed remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, it added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

In recent weeks, the law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened, as outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups escalated attacks.

Won’t let anyone harm national security, top civil-military leaders express resolve in NSC huddle

Meanwhile, the country’s top military and civil leaders have vowed to fight against terrorists without any distinction amid a new wave of terrorism.

