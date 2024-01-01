Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

