Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 13 June 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure in the interbank and open market today, with slight fluctuations observed in several foreign currencies. US Dollar witnessed further gains, with buying rate of 283.15 and a selling rate of 284.55.

UK Pound (GBP) currently trading at 384.3 (buying) and 387.80 (selling). UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained relatively stable, trading around PKR 77 and 75.4 respectively.

Euro (EUR) was recorded at 326.50 (buying) and 328.8 (selling), while Canadian Dollar (CAD) showed marginal strength, trading at PKR 207.6–210.