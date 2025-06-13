Who was Hossein Salami – chief commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard?

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been assassinated in Israeli airstrikes carried out on Friday in Tehran and other cities.

If these reports prove to be accurate, Salami would be among the most senior Iranian military leaders to have been killed in the recent attacks.

Major General Hossein Salami joined the Revolutionary Guard at the beginning of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980. Over time, he rose through the military ranks and became known for making strong statements against the United States and its allies.

Since the 2000s, he has been subject to sanctions by the United Nations Security Council and the United States due to his role in Iran’s nuclear and military programs.

He was serving as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in 2024 when Iran launched a direct military attack on Israel for the first time in history, firing over 300 drones and missiles.

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel in recent days, Salami had said on Thursday that Iran is fully prepared for every possible scenario, situation, and condition.

He had further stated that the enemy thinks it can fight Iran in the same way it fights unarmed Palestinians besieged by Israel. We have the experience of war and we are ready.