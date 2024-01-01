Pakistan rings in 2024 with simplicity, looking for peaceful year after turbulent 12 months

ISLAMABAD – People across the Muslim world including in Pakistan were saddened over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, as the war affected this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways.

Pakistan canceled New Year’s Eve events in solidarity with Muslim brethren in Gaza but people wish all the countrymen that the New Year brings peace and prosperity to Pakistan and hope that the year 2024 will be a year of peace and security all over the world.

People in South Asian nation bid farewell to the last 12 months that were hit by political and economic crises.

Despite the government announcement, people in the port city of Karachi reached sea view to celebrate the New Year. Fireworks were also witnessed in Lahore, Karachi and Hyderabad in which dozens suffered injuries.

In contrast to Pakistan, people around the world flocked to celebrate New Year, with fireworks shows in major cities.

Australia and New Zealand were among the world’s first nations to ring in 2024, with people cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies.

In other key cities like London, Tokyo, and Mexico City tons of explosives erupted in an exceptional display of joy, and celebration.