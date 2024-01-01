Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan rings in 2024 with simplicity, looking for peaceful year after turbulent 12 months

Web Desk
09:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2024
Pakistan rings in 2024 with simplicity, looking for peaceful year after turbulent 12 months
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – People across the Muslim world including in Pakistan were saddened over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, as the war affected this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways.

Pakistan canceled New Year’s Eve events in solidarity with Muslim brethren in Gaza but people wish all the countrymen that the New Year brings peace and prosperity to Pakistan and hope that the year 2024 will be a year of peace and security all over the world.

People in South Asian nation bid farewell to the last 12 months that were hit by political and economic crises.

Despite the government announcement, people in the port city of Karachi reached sea view to celebrate the New Year. Fireworks were also witnessed in Lahore, Karachi and Hyderabad in which dozens suffered injuries.

In contrast to Pakistan, people around the world flocked to celebrate New Year, with fireworks shows in major cities.

Australia and New Zealand were among the world’s first nations to ring in 2024, with people cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies.

In other key cities like London, Tokyo, and Mexico City tons of explosives erupted in an exceptional display of joy, and celebration.

New Zealand welcomes 2024 while rest of the world prepares for New Year

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

11:35 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Violators to face charges of attempted murder for aerial firing on ...

11:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

New Zealand welcomes 2024 while rest of the world prepares for New ...

07:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets held in Karachi

04:53 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Pakistan to announce January 2024 petrol prices today: Check all ...

01:12 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Pakistan rings in 2024 with simplicity, looking for peaceful year after turbulent 12 months

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: