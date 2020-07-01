IHC bars PTA action against Zong
Web Desk
08:42 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
IHC bars PTA action against Zong
Share

LAHORE – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday stopped the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from taking any action against China Mobile Pak Limited (CMPak Limited-Zong).

However, in its decision, the IHC ordered the cellular company to deposit the amount of fine imposed by PTA in the court.

Just over a month ago, the PTA had slapped a fine of 100 million on Zong for contraventions and noncompliance of regulatory laws including the sale of grey SIMs, unauthorized sale of SIMs through Kiosks activities and non-serious conduct of the licensee in terms of implementation of the minimum sale price for a mobile SIM.

The panel comprising PTA Chairman Maj. Gen. (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Member (Compliance and Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar and Member (Finance) Muhammad Naveed passed the enforcement order against the cellular giant.

The Authority also directed the licensee to submit a report, to Director Enforcement at PTA’s HQs, Islamabad, on a quarterly basis for the sale of SIMs in accordance with an applicable regulatory regime on the format as provided.

PTA observed that keeping in view the seriousness of the issue and national security implications, the Authority several times informed the licensee with regards to the violations on its part and directed to take tangible measures against the franchises/retailers/sellers involved in selling/activating SIMs fraudulently which were purportedly being used for illegal activities. These communications were issued to the licensee on a monthly basis for blocking of SIMs being used in grey trafficking.

Use of grey SIMs in illegal activities and heinous crimes is a serious national security concern. This menace of grey SIMs and trafficking has been causing immense loss to the national exchequer on regular basis. More so, such activities also hamper the legitimate business of other license holders.

More From This Category
TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge ...
11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
IHC bars PTA action against Zong
08:42 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Pakistan temporarily bans online game PUBG
07:07 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Facebook meets PTA to discuss social media rules
05:54 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
OPPO takes lead in unveiling innovative ...
08:22 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p ready to rock the stage
07:33 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr