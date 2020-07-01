Petition against Aviation minister dismissed
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:10 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Petition against Aviation minister dismissed
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking removal of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan from his post for his statement about Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots having fake degrees.

The court declared the case as non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Tariq Asad Advocate against the federal minister.

The petitioner alleged that the federal minister's statement about PIA pilots has harmed airlines reputation. He further said that action against pilots having fake degrees should have been taken in a secret way.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the case declaring it as non-maintainable. The order stated that only the Prime Minister was authorized to take action.

More From This Category
PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national ...
02:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Modi's fascist India killing innocent civilians ...
11:17 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
UAE seeks to verify credentials of Pakistani ...
10:54 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
Sindh extends smart lockdown till July 15
09:56 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan calls upon UN to take note of rising HR ...
08:30 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan has fired all pilots with fake licenses, ...
10:28 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr