Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against destabilizing forces: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has conveyed deep appreciation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other countries for their solidarity with Pakistan over the incident of terrorist attack on the Stock Exchange building in Karachi.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that we stand resolute and vigilant against all those who seek to destabilize Pakistan.

I convey deep appreciation to UNSG @antonioguterres and our friends in the Int'l community for their strong condemnation & solidarity on attempted PSX terrorist attack. I want to reassure all that we stand resolute & vigilant against all those whose seek to destabilize Pakistan. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 30, 2020

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General had strongly condemned Monday’s terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Pakistan.