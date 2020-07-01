Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against destabilizing forces: FM Qureshi

08:26 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against destabilizing forces: FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has conveyed deep appreciation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other countries for their solidarity with Pakistan over the incident of terrorist attack on the Stock Exchange building in Karachi.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that we stand resolute and vigilant against all those who seek to destabilize Pakistan.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General had strongly condemned Monday’s terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Pakistan.

