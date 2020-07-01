PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss a 14-point agenda, including the issue of revoking the licenses of pilots with fake degrees.
According to media details, the issue of prohibited arms license issuance by the Interior Ministry and the decision to increase the pensions of EOBI pensioners is also part of the agenda.
The forthcoming cabinet meeting will present a visitor policy regulatory framework for Iran, Iraq and other countries. In addition, MD of Pakistan Software Export Board will be appointed as well.
The decisions of the ECC and the Cabinet’s Energy Committees will be ratified. Approval of the SECP’s auditors for fiscal year 2020 and revision of guidelines for achieving the sustainable development goals are also on the agenda.
The meeting will also decide upon handing over the management control of Marghazar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change.
- 61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown extended in seven ...02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations ...01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam Sarwar Khan's removal12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020