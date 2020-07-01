PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda
Web Desk
09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss a 14-point agenda, including the issue of revoking the licenses of pilots with fake degrees.

According to media details, the issue of prohibited arms license issuance by the Interior Ministry and the decision to increase the pensions of EOBI pensioners is also part of the agenda.

The forthcoming cabinet meeting will present a visitor policy regulatory framework for Iran, Iraq and other countries. In addition, MD of Pakistan Software Export Board will be appointed as well.

The decisions of the ECC and the Cabinet’s Energy Committees will be ratified. Approval of the SECP’s auditors for fiscal year 2020 and revision of guidelines for achieving the sustainable development goals are also on the agenda.

The meeting will also decide upon handing over the management control of Marghazar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change.

More From This Category
61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown ...
02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ...
01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam ...
12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:52 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas ...
10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to ...
09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr