COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' till July 15
Web Desk
09:02 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' till July 15
QUETTA - The government of Balochistan has extended smart lockdown to contain coronavirus spread for another 15 days.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the smart lockdown would continue till July 15 in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Grocery stores, milk and yogurt shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open 24/7 whereas restaurants can provide takeaway service for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions, religious, social and other ceremonies along with cinemas, picnic points, marriage halls, gyms and clubs will remain kept closed and inter-city public transport will remain suspended till July 15

The notification also warned strict action under Section 144 against those found to be violating the government s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

