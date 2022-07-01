Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral

TikTok star Dolly has crossed the milestone of 12 million followers on TikTok and has become one of the most followed Pakistani figures on the video sharing app.

The social media sensation has shared a celebratory video for her fans on her Instagram account and said she is extremely grateful to all the people who have been instrumental in getting her to this point.

"We are 12 million strong on TikTok. Couldn’t have been possible without your love. Can’t thank you guys enough. ????", Dolly captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. ???????? (@dollyofficial1)

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.