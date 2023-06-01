Search

Balochistan rolls out health card programme to offer free medical services

Web Desk 07:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2023
Balochistan rolls out health card programme to offer free medical services
Source: File Photo

QUETTA - The government of Balochistan introduced a health care programme for the citizen of sparsely populated region.

The initiative will give 1.8 million households in the province access to free medical services at more than 1,200 hospitals all around the country.

For cancer patients, the programme would allot Rs. 400,000 per year, and for individuals with mild illnesses, it will allot Rs. 60,000.

The provincial health minister also announced that additional funding has been provided to the patients health card programme.

The programme would cover medical costs up to Rs 10 lakh when it will be completely implemented in two months. 

The minister further stated that a particular committee will be established to authorise expenditures for patient treatment that exceed Rs. 10 lakh. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

