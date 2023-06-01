NSC moot: Pakistan’s top civil, military leaders meet tomorrow to discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee, Pakistan’s top civil-military body responsible for national security, will meet on Friday to discuss security situation in country.

Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal cabinet members, Chief of Army Staff, Intelligence Chief, other services chiefs will attend the Friday moot to share security situation.

The apex security committee members are meeting at a time when the country is facing worsening economic and political crisis.

In its last meeting, officials decided to file legal charges against those who harmed private and military properties during the May 9 protests. The forum also harshly denounced the violent events and agreed to pursue legal action against individuals responsible for causing damage to private and military installations.

Officials maintained that attacks on security and defence institutions are unacceptable and that military property damage committed under the pretext of political goals is unacceptable.