National Assembly passes bill to end moon sighting controversy

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has given its approval to a bill aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes related to the dates of religious events. The bill achieves this by banning private moon-sighting committees and granting exclusive authorization to the federal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees.
Under the proposed bill, individuals found operating unauthorized moon-sighting committees will be subject to a fine of Rs500,000. Moreover, those who provide false testimony about sighting the moon may face a three-year prison sentence, a fine of Rs50,000, or both.
In addition, the bill prohibits television channels from announcing moon-sighting before the official announcement is made. Violation of this rule by any channel will result in a fine of Rs1 million, and their broadcasting license could potentially be suspended.
The bill also outlines the composition of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee, which will consist of 16 members including a chairman, two scholars from each of the four provinces, a cleric from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. The committee will also include representatives from Suparco, the Meteorological Office, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
Pakistan often witnesses controversy surrounding moon-sighting, as many religious events are determined by the lunar calendar. Various sources compete to be the first to announce the sighting of the moon, leading to clashes between the central committee and non-governmental committees and resulting in the celebration of multiple Eids in the country.
Once the Senate passes the bill, it will be enacted into law.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
