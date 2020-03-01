Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year
Share

KARACHI - A new polio case emerged in Sindh's Naushero Feroze district, confirmed The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on Saturday.

The recently confirmed case has taken the tally of polio cases to seven in Sindh and 23 in Pakistan for the year so far.

A 28-month-old boy has been diagnosed with polio in Chaheen Suleman union council of Naushero Feroze district, with the date of onset being February 8. Both of his legs have been affected by the crippling virus.

According to his parents, he had received seven doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The EOC is investigating this claim.

Earlier this month, anti-polio vaccination drives were also held across Sindh, aiming to vaccinate 2.3 million children in Karachi and 6.7 million children in the remaining areas of the province.

More From This Category
WHO warns against coronavirus COVID-19 criminal ...
02:46 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Pakistan ...
02:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in ...
11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan to close Chaman border with ...
11:29 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Taliban lauds Pakistan's role in peace deal with ...
10:53 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich ...
10:39 AM | 1 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A peak into the star-studded mayun/dholki of Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat
02:40 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr