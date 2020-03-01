Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year
Share
KARACHI - A new polio case emerged in Sindh's Naushero Feroze district, confirmed The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on Saturday.
The recently confirmed case has taken the tally of polio cases to seven in Sindh and 23 in Pakistan for the year so far.
A 28-month-old boy has been diagnosed with polio in Chaheen Suleman union council of Naushero Feroze district, with the date of onset being February 8. Both of his legs have been affected by the crippling virus.
According to his parents, he had received seven doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The EOC is investigating this claim.
Earlier this month, anti-polio vaccination drives were also held across Sindh, aiming to vaccinate 2.3 million children in Karachi and 6.7 million children in the remaining areas of the province.
- WHO warns against coronavirus COVID-19 criminal scams02:46 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Pakistan to reach semi-finals02:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Trump hints at meeting with Taliban leaders12:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan to close Chaman border with Afghanistan on ...11:29 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- A TikTok influencer almost died during an ice swimming stunt02:29 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out wedding invites02:17 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- 'I haven't been quarantined': Jackie Chan quashes Covid-19 rumours01:19 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019