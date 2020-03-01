Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year

KARACHI - A new polio case emerged in Sindh's Naushero Feroze district, confirmed The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on Saturday.

The recently confirmed case has taken the tally of polio cases to seven in Sindh and 23 in Pakistan for the year so far.

A 28-month-old boy has been diagnosed with polio in Chaheen Suleman union council of Naushero Feroze district, with the date of onset being February 8. Both of his legs have been affected by the crippling virus.

According to his parents, he had received seven doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The EOC is investigating this claim.

Earlier this month, anti-polio vaccination drives were also held across Sindh, aiming to vaccinate 2.3 million children in Karachi and 6.7 million children in the remaining areas of the province.