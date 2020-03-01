Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich becomes LHCBA president

LAHORE - Asma Jahangir’s Independent Group won the presidential slot after defeating Hamid Khan’s Professional Group in the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections for the year 2020-21.

Tahir Nasrullah Warraich of the Independent Group took 5,900 votes, while Professional Group’s Maqsood Buttar secured 3,971 votes. A total of 16 candidates contested for the four seats in LHCBA elections, while a tough contest was witnessed for positions of the president and the secretary.

Barrister Saeed Hassan Nagar was elected as the vice president. He defeated Mudassar Abbas, Muhammad Ayoub Khan, and Touseef Khalid Khatana by securing 5,739 votes.

Haroon Dogal lifted the secretary’s position after defeating Danyal Ijaz and Akhtar Paada. He secured 6,277 votes. Six candidates contested for the finance secretary’s position. Zishan Solehria clinched the slot by grabbing 3,560 votes.

Around 19,665 eligible lawyers had the right to exercise their vote through the biometric system but only 10,543 voters cast their ballots. The legal fraternity believed it was not polls but a traditional festival for them which they observed with great enthusiasm and in a democratic manner.

Aitzaz Ahsan, Rana Sanaullah and Fareed Paracha came to cast their votes.