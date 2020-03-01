Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich becomes LHCBA president

Sarfraz Ali
10:39 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich becomes LHCBA president
Share

LAHORE - Asma Jahangir’s Independent Group won the presidential slot after defeating Hamid Khan’s Professional Group in the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections for the year 2020-21. 

Tahir Nasrullah Warraich of the Independent Group took 5,900 votes, while Professional Group’s Maqsood Buttar secured 3,971 votes.  A total of 16 candidates contested for the four seats in LHCBA elections, while a tough contest was witnessed for positions of the president and the secretary.

Barrister Saeed Hassan Nagar was elected as the vice president. He defeated Mudassar Abbas, Muhammad Ayoub Khan, and Touseef Khalid Khatana by securing 5,739 votes.

Haroon Dogal lifted the secretary’s position after defeating Danyal Ijaz and Akhtar Paada. He secured 6,277 votes.  Six candidates contested for the finance secretary’s position. Zishan Solehria clinched the slot by grabbing 3,560 votes.

Around 19,665 eligible lawyers had the right to exercise their vote through the biometric system but only 10,543 voters cast their ballots. The legal fraternity believed it was not polls but a traditional festival for them which they observed with great enthusiasm and in a democratic manner.

Aitzaz Ahsan, Rana Sanaullah and Fareed Paracha came to cast their votes.

More From This Category
WHO warns against coronavirus COVID-19 criminal ...
02:46 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Pakistan ...
02:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in ...
11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan to close Chaman border with ...
11:29 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Taliban lauds Pakistan's role in peace deal with ...
10:53 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich ...
10:39 AM | 1 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A peak into the star-studded mayun/dholki of Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat
02:40 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr