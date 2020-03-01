PM Imran to give away Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships to students

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships to the first batch of deserving bright students on Monday.

Twenty-four billion rupees would be spent on this four year programme to support the 200,000 students, including girls, who belong to low income families.

As part of the Ehsaas scholarships policy, two percent scholarships will be exclusively awarded to students with special needs.

Overall, fifty thousand scholarships will be given every year to enhance financial access to higher education for the deserving students.