PMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Karachi 

KARACHI – As Sindh prepares for inclement weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted “rain/thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rainfall” in Karachi and various regions of the province today.

Following a warning from the Sindh Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding potential urban flooding, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared a rain emergency in the province and announced a half-day for all government and private offices in Karachi on Friday.

The latest advisory from the Met Department predicts “rain/thunderstorms with heavy rainfall” in northern areas of the province from February 29 to March 2, with similar conditions expected in other parts of the province from March 1 onwards.

The PMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas and has advised fishermen in Balochistan to avoid venturing into deep sea until March 1, while those in Sindh are urged to exercise caution during this period.

Attributing the weather patterns to a prevailing “westerly wave over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh,” the PMD anticipates “rain/thunderstorm with heavy falls” in various districts including Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Dadu until tomorrow morning.

Similar weather conditions are expected in districts such as Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Karachi division, albeit for today only.

The PMD’s rainfall report indicates that Jacobabad received 12mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Larkana received 3mm, while Mohenjo Daro recorded traces of rain.