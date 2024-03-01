Search

PakistanWeather

PMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Karachi 

Web Desk
02:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
PMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Karachi 

KARACHI – As Sindh prepares for inclement weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted “rain/thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rainfall” in Karachi and various regions of the province today.

Following a warning from the Sindh Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding potential urban flooding, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared a rain emergency in the province and announced a half-day for all government and private offices in Karachi on Friday.

The latest advisory from the Met Department predicts “rain/thunderstorms with heavy rainfall” in northern areas of the province from February 29 to March 2, with similar conditions expected in other parts of the province from March 1 onwards.

The PMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas and has advised fishermen in Balochistan to avoid venturing into deep sea until March 1, while those in Sindh are urged to exercise caution during this period.

Attributing the weather patterns to a prevailing “westerly wave over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh,” the PMD anticipates “rain/thunderstorm with heavy falls” in various districts including Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Dadu until tomorrow morning.

Similar weather conditions are expected in districts such as Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Karachi division, albeit for today only.

The PMD’s rainfall report indicates that Jacobabad received 12mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Larkana received 3mm, while Mohenjo Daro recorded traces of rain.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:41 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan divided over poll rigging claims, shows latest elections ...

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Imran Riaz arrested in Zaman Park attack case

02:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

PMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Karachi 

12:23 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia invites ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for royal visit 

11:31 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

In maiden speech as KP CM, Gandapur demands judicial inquiry into May ...

10:46 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur elected KP Chief Minister 

Most viewed

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

11:49 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Half-day declared for Karachi offices on Friday amid heavy rain ...

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

05:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his ...

05:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

Advertisement

Latest

03:41 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan divided over poll rigging claims, shows latest elections 2024 survey

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 1, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 1, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.32 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.43 174.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: