TTP commander Jabar Shah killed in DI Khan operation

Security forces killed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Jabar Shah in an operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Security forces said that two of Shah's associates were wounded in the operation.

Shah was one of the key commanders of the TTP and was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and polio teams. He extorted money from people on behalf of the terrorist group.

Shah's killing marks the second success for the security forces in the area. A similar operation resulted in the killing of two terrorists just a day earlier.

Elimination of Shah and his associates is a blow to TTP operations in the area and will disrupt their activities in the region.