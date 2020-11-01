90-year-old woman allegedly ‘gang-raped’ in India

NEW DELHI – A 90-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by two men at her residence in Tripura state of India.

A per the police officials, the incident took place at Barhaldi village in Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district on October 24 but her relatives lodged a police complaint on October 29.

The victim was shifted to a hospital where her statement was recorded and based on that, an inquiry has been initiated, the Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

The two suspects are on the run; meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to arrest them. The woman is now staying at her house the police officer said.