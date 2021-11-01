International cricket legends meet PM Imran

06:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
International cricket legends meet PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Veteran cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on promotion of Pakistan's cricket, especially provision of facilities and opportunities for young players.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and the government is taking steps to provide best facilities to young players.

Khan said he has directed to establish playgrounds in every part of the country to ensure availability of healthy recreational facilities to the youth and the children.

Both the cricketers commended the Pakistan cricket team's performance in recent matches of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan surpass India to clinch 2nd position in ... 12:00 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

DUBAI –Pakistan on Friday got the second position in ICC T20 Rankings, pushing India to third slot. According to ...

More From This Category
Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021: Habib Metro Lions ...
07:52 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
British warship HMS Richmond arrives in Pakistan ...
07:23 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Pak vs WI: West Indies women's team arrives in ...
05:53 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Buttler's maiden T20I century ...
05:33 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
President empowered to remove NAB chairman 
04:11 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Tereza Hluskova: Czech model who was jailed in ...
03:31 PM | 1 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars spotted at international awards in Turkey
04:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr