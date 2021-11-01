International cricket legends meet PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Veteran cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on promotion of Pakistan's cricket, especially provision of facilities and opportunities for young players.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and the government is taking steps to provide best facilities to young players.

Khan said he has directed to establish playgrounds in every part of the country to ensure availability of healthy recreational facilities to the youth and the children.

Both the cricketers commended the Pakistan cricket team's performance in recent matches of the T20 World Cup.