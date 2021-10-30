Pakistan surpass India to clinch 2nd position in ICC T20 rankings

DUBAI –Pakistan on Friday got the second position in ICC T20 Rankings, pushing India to third slot.

According to the latest ranking, following their victory against Afghanistan by 5 wickets, Pakistan are ranked second after England.

Before the start of the ICC tournament, Pakistan were five points behind India. Three consecutive wins have earned the Green Shirts crucial ranking points.

The Men in Green are now ranked second with 265 points while India have 264 points.

England still are on top with 279 points. The rankings will continue to change as the competition progresses.

On Wednesday, cricket’s governing body also updated players’ individual rankings, according to which Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have significantly improved their standings.

On the back of his superb performance in the world cup matches against India and New Zealand, Haris Rauf has romped into the top 20s, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has closed the gap to being included in the top 10 bowlers. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan has gotten closer to the top three.

Rizwan, who was at the 7th place in the batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in the first two T20 World Cup matches.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retains 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has closed the gap with topper Dawid Malan.