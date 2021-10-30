Dozens arrested in India for disrupting Friday prayers 
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Dozens arrested in India for disrupting Friday prayers 
Share

NEW DELHI – Dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested on Friday in India for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported.

In 2018, many from the majority Hindu community raised similar objections to Muslims praying in the open. District officials mediated between the communities and identified around 35 open spaces for Muslims to offer Friday prayers.

Many of those detained on Friday held up placards that read “Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep”, NDTV television channel reported. Images on social media showed a group of mostly unmasked people demanding the prayers be stopped.

Hindu groups have been pressuring authorities for weeks in the northern city of Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi to stop Muslims offering Friday prayers in open spaces.

On Friday police deployed several hundred extra officers and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, local media reported. Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of persecuting minorities, including India’s 200-million-strong Muslim population.

Haryana state, of which Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — is the capital, is ruled by the BJP. It is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the city, home to scores of multinational companies.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador amid ...
12:36 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
US approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 ...
09:26 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
Taliban appoint diplomatic staff at Afghan ...
07:48 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
TV channel apologises to Nasir Butt after PML-N ...
11:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Facebook changes parent company name to Meta as ...
10:31 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
US issues country's first passport with 'X' ...
12:36 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sheheryar Munawar leaves public enraged following encounter with Nawaz-ud-Din Siddiqui
02:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr