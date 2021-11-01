TAPI gas pipeline project to be resumed soon: Taliban
Share
KABUL – Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that work on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will resume soon in his country.
He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. Taliban’s foreign minister said that during the two-day visit, both sides discussed issues around strengthening political relations and economic ties.
“Important issues such as TAPI, railroads and electricity were discussed. We discussed how to strengthen the projects that had already started,” he added.
“Also, the projects that were started by Turkmenistan, such as TAPI—its practical implementation will start soon in Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said.
TAPI Project
The TAPI project was launched in 2016.
TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.
Work on the project in Afghanistan began in February 2018 and will include a 1,814-kilometer gas pipeline intended to pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, with at least 816 kilometres of the pipeline passing through Afghanistan.
- TAPI gas pipeline project to be resumed soon: Taliban10:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:00 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 November 202109:53 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Thousands of Sikhs vote in Khalistan referendum09:33 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- INDvNZ: Pakistanis share hilarious memes after New Zealand beat India ...09:05 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus04:20 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas ...03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021