TAPI gas pipeline project to be resumed soon: Taliban

KABUL – Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that work on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will resume soon in his country.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. Taliban’s foreign minister said that during the two-day visit, both sides discussed issues around strengthening political relations and economic ties.

“Important issues such as TAPI, railroads and electricity were discussed. We discussed how to strengthen the projects that had already started,” he added.

“Also, the projects that were started by Turkmenistan, such as TAPI—its practical implementation will start soon in Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said.

TAPI Project

The TAPI project was launched in 2016.

TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

Work on the project in Afghanistan began in February 2018 and will include a 1,814-kilometer gas pipeline intended to pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, with at least 816 kilometres of the pipeline passing through Afghanistan.