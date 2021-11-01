Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 November 2021
09:53 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,300 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,280 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 93,756 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 109,358.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Karachi PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Islamabad PKR 119,350 PKR 1,535
Peshawar PKR 119,400 PKR 1,535
Quetta PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Sialkot PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Attock PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Gujranwala PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Jehlum PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Multan PKR 119,440 PKR 1,535
Bahawalpur PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Gujrat PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Nawabshah PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Chakwal PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Hyderabad PKR 119,450 PKR 1,535
Nowshehra PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Sargodha PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535
Faisalabad PKR 119,400 PKR 1,535
Mirpur PKR 119,300 PKR 1,535

