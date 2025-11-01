LIVE: Gilgit-Baltistan’s 78th Independence Day Celebrations underway

GILGIT – President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, attended grand celebrations of the 78th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan, praising the bravery of its GB people.

The ceremony was attended by top provincial leaders, including Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Ghulam Shah, who welcomed the President as the chief guest. In a traditional gesture, Governor Shah presented President Zardari with a cultural cap, and the President also reviewed the parade during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Haji Ghulam Shah highlighted the challenges faced by the remote region despite its abundant natural resources. He emphasized the people’s desire to be fully included in the national mainstream. The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and assured that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would stand with the Pakistan Army in defending the country against any aggression.

President Zardari reiterated his connection to the region, stating, “Gilgit-Baltistan is my home, and the bravery of its people can never be forgotten.”

The Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan reflected both cultural pride and the region’s commitment to national unity, marking a memorable 78th anniversary.

More updates to follow…