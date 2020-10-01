Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz Sharif in latest speech 

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on Wednesday listed the failure of the Imran Khan-led government and said those who imposed him on public are responsible for it.

Addressing a meeting of Central Working Committee through video link from London, he said: “Our fight is not against Imran Khan but against those who have selected him”.

He said that rupee is depreciating massively against dollar while inflation is on rise in the country, putting burden on public. He said that people, who were happy in the tenure the PML-N, are now struggling even for food now days.

Those who selected Imran Khan should tell why mandate of public was stolen, he said, adding: “I cannot quiet amid deteriorating situation of country”.

He said that those who imposed Imran on public are responsible for shrinking economy, rising prices of wheat and sugar.

Talking about 2018 general elections, he said that the PML-N was defeated on many seats after shutting the RTS system, adding that polling agents were also ousted out of the polling stations.

He said that the selectors of Imran Khan will have to give answer to public.

Talking about PML-N’s tenure, he said that power projects were installed, terrorism was wiped out and economy was progressing during this time period.

