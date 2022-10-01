PAKvENG: Shaun Tait’s hilarious reaction after Pakistan defeat goes viral

06:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
LAHORE – Pakistani bowling coach Shaun Tait left reporters stunned with a quip about an embarrassing defeat faced by the Team Green in sixth game of the seven-match T20I series against England on Friday.

“So when we lose badly they send me. They send me when we get beaten badly," Tait gave witty remarks before the formal start of the press conference after the visiting team crushed Pakistan by eight wickets.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media coordinator was quick to intervene as he switched off the Tait’s microphone and said something to him.

It seemed that the coordinate conveyed the coach that his statement might create problems for the board.

However, his reaction has gone viral on social media where social media users are sharing their views about Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

Phil Salt’s blazing 88 not out at a strike rate of 214.63 delivered a crucial eight-wicket win – with 33 balls to spare - for England in the sixth match of the seven-T20I series against Pakistan on Friday.

This was England’s first win after two consecutive defeats. It levels the series 3-3 and effectively turns Sunday’s encounter into a final before the two teams depart Down Under to finalise their preparations for the all-important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – that commences on 16 October.

