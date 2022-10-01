Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16
Share
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has been announced as the first contestant of the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 16.
Bollywood superstar and the BB16 host Salman Khan revealed the contestant list during the press conference that took place in Mumbai.
Introducing him to the country, the Dabangg actor requested him to sing a few songs for the crowd before surprising everyone by revealing that he is the first confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestant.
'I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan ❤️ feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity. Watch out for the drama from October 1st on @colorstv #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16PressCon #tajikistan #dubai #india #mumbai', Abdu captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan drops first look of his upcoming film 08:40 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Bollywood leading superstar Salman Khan has dropped the first look of his upcoming movie, on the occasion of completing ...
- Pakistan in top 10 as ICC releases latest Women’s T20I rankings07:28 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Ex-PM Imran Khan faces arrest after warrants issued06:47 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- PAKvENG: Shaun Tait’s hilarious reaction after Pakistan defeat goes ...06:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Army joins hunt for kidnappers of Pakistani businessman in Uganda05:41 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer' selected for DC ...04:14 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022