Web Desk
07:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16
Source: Abdu Rozik (Instagram)
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has been announced as the first contestant of the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Bollywood superstar and the BB16 host Salman Khan revealed the contestant list during the press conference that took place in Mumbai.

Introducing him to the country, the Dabangg actor requested him to sing a few songs for the crowd before surprising everyone by revealing that he is the first confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

'I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan ❤️ feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity. Watch out for the drama from October 1st on @colorstv #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16PressCon #tajikistan #dubai #india #mumbai', Abdu captioned.

