Pakistan in top 10 as ICC releases latest Women’s T20I rankings
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan women team has secured seventh place in latest T20I rankings released by the International Cricket Council on Friday.
Australia retained the top spot and their lead over second-placed England has risen from 14 to 18 points.
“The new rankings reflect all series completed since October 2019, with those completed prior to October 2021 weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent,” said ICC in a press release.
Eight teams – China, Fiji, Japan, Mali, Myanmar, Samoa, South Korea and Vanuatu – lose their rating since they have not played a game since October 2019. Four more teams – Indonesia, Mexico, Norway and PNG – failed to meet the requirement of having played minimum six matches. As a result, the number of ranked teams falls from 60 to 48.
New Zealand is at the third place, followed by India, South Africa and West Indies at fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively.
- Pakistan in top 10 as ICC releases latest Women’s T20I rankings07:28 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Ex-PM Imran Khan faces arrest after warrants issued06:47 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- PAKvENG: Shaun Tait’s hilarious reaction after Pakistan defeat goes ...06:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Army joins hunt for kidnappers of Pakistani businessman in Uganda05:41 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer' selected for DC ...04:14 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022