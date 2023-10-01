Search

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

01:09 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Afghan embassy in India suspends operations
Source: Twitter

Over two years after the Taliban assumed control of Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government, the Afghan embassy in India officially closed its doors on Sunday.

The majority of foreign nations, including India, do not recognize the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan as the legitimate authority, leaving many Afghan embassies and consulates worldwide in a state of uncertainty.

Diplomats appointed by the former government have refused to relinquish control of embassy buildings and property to Taliban representatives.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the embassy expressed deep sadness, regret, and disappointment regarding its decision to cease operations. It announced that India would take over the embassy in a caretaker capacity.

The statement cited increasing challenges, including staff and resource reductions, as reasons for the closure. It specifically mentioned the lack of timely and sufficient support for visa renewals for diplomats.

The decision to close the embassy followed rumors that the ambassador and other senior officials had left India due to internal disputes among those who remained in New Delhi.

However, the embassy’s statement refuted claims of internal strife among its employees and denied allegations that diplomats were exploiting the situation to seek asylum in a third country.

In August 2021, New Delhi evacuated its entire mission from Kabul due to Taliban attacks but sent a small team back last year to reopen the embassy. Most foreign nations withdrew diplomatic staff during this period and have not returned, but a few embassies, including Pakistan, China, and Russia, have ambassadors in Kabul.

