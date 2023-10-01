Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Over two years after the Taliban assumed control of Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government, the Afghan embassy in India officially closed its doors on Sunday.
The majority of foreign nations, including India, do not recognize the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan as the legitimate authority, leaving many Afghan embassies and consulates worldwide in a state of uncertainty.
Diplomats appointed by the former government have refused to relinquish control of embassy buildings and property to Taliban representatives.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the embassy expressed deep sadness, regret, and disappointment regarding its decision to cease operations. It announced that India would take over the embassy in a caretaker capacity.
The statement cited increasing challenges, including staff and resource reductions, as reasons for the closure. It specifically mentioned the lack of timely and sufficient support for visa renewals for diplomats.
The decision to close the embassy followed rumors that the ambassador and other senior officials had left India due to internal disputes among those who remained in New Delhi.
However, the embassy’s statement refuted claims of internal strife among its employees and denied allegations that diplomats were exploiting the situation to seek asylum in a third country.
In August 2021, New Delhi evacuated its entire mission from Kabul due to Taliban attacks but sent a small team back last year to reopen the embassy. Most foreign nations withdrew diplomatic staff during this period and have not returned, but a few embassies, including Pakistan, China, and Russia, have ambassadors in Kabul.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.