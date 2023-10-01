Islamabad weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted hot and dry conditions across most regions including Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the scorching hot weather, the Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the city over the weekend.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 84, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in southern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.