Wahaj-Sajal starrer Indian show to debut at London Film Festival

Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali starrer Zee5 series, The Pink Shirt, is set to make its debut at the London Film Festival (LFF) 2023.

The Pink Shirt will debut the first three episodes on October 27th, 2023 at the coveted festival.

While an official announcement regarding the project has not been made as of yet, Zee5 producer and writer Shailja Kejriwal shared pictures of the duo on her Instagram, confirming the news. The series has been written by Bee Gul and is directed by Kashif Nisar.

Opening for its 67th edition on October 4, the 11-day film festival returns with 252 titles comprising features, shorts, series and from 92 countries.

This year’s line-up also boasts 29 world premieres, 30 European premieres and 47 debut features, while all the features and series on the roster are screening to UK audiences for the first time. 39 per cent of the works in this year’s programme have been made by female and non-binary filmmakers.

On the work front, Aly has been the recipient of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It? respectively.

Carrying a string of critically acclaimed drama serials including Jo Bichar Gaye, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, 22 Qadam, and Ehd-e-Wafa, Ali's acting prowess will next be seen in Mein opposite megastar Ayeza Khan.