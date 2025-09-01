Latest

World

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls out ‘global bullying’ in veiled US Critique

By News Desk
9:51 am | Sep 1, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls Out Global Bullying In Beiled Us Critique

TIANJIN – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged member nations of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to focus on mutual benefits and shared success in their collaborative efforts.

Addressing 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, Xi highlighted the SCO’s growing global influence and appeal. The organization currently includes 26 countries, cooperates across more than 50 sectors, and has a combined economic output of nearly $30 trillion.

In his remarks, Xi denounced coercive and bullying behavior in international affairs, appearing to take a veiled jab at US leadership under Donald Trump.

SCO, founded in 2001, aims to strengthen regional security, economic cooperation, and political dialogue among its members, and Xi’s comments underscore China’s push for a more inclusive and cooperative global order.

PM Shehbaz meets world leaders as SCO summit opens in China

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now