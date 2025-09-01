Chinese President Xi Jinping calls out ‘global bullying’ in veiled US Critique

TIANJIN – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged member nations of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to focus on mutual benefits and shared success in their collaborative efforts.

Addressing 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, Xi highlighted the SCO’s growing global influence and appeal. The organization currently includes 26 countries, cooperates across more than 50 sectors, and has a combined economic output of nearly $30 trillion.

In his remarks, Xi denounced coercive and bullying behavior in international affairs, appearing to take a veiled jab at US leadership under Donald Trump.

SCO, founded in 2001, aims to strengthen regional security, economic cooperation, and political dialogue among its members, and Xi’s comments underscore China’s push for a more inclusive and cooperative global order.