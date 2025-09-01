Mawra Hocane breaks silence on pregnancy rumors

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has addressed and denied recent rumors suggesting that she is expecting her first child.

The speculation began after images and videos from a recent event, which she attended, circulated widely on social media.

Following the online chatter, where several users commented on her appearance and speculated that she might be pregnant,

Mawra took to Instagram to set the record straight. Sharing photos of herself in the same outfit worn at the event, she firmly clarified that she is not pregnant and requested that such rumors not be spread further.

“the rumours are NOT true // let me enjoy my “dum naal dum bharan gi” era . dolled up for @paradoxlondonpk evening & what an evening !!!” read her Instagram post.

The actress also shared Instagram stories expressing that she is currently in a deeply loving phase of her relationship with her husband and wishes to enjoy this time without unwarranted assumptions or gossip.

Mawra Hocane tied the knot with fellow actor Ameer Gilani in February 2025. Their wedding celebrations gained widespread attention online, with numerous videos and photos making the rounds on social media.