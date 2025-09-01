Tomato prices continue to climb; check latest per kg rates

LAHORE – Consumers across Pakistan are facing a sharp rise in tomato prices, with rates climbing significantly in various cities.

In many areas, the price of tomatoes has surpassed Rs. 200 per kilogram, putting additional strain on household budgets.

In Islamabad’s suburban areas, tomatoes were selling for Rs240 per kilogram, while in Rawalpindi, prices reached as high as Rs260.

Bahawalpur also saw an increase, with prices rising above Rs200 per kilogram. Local vendors in Bahawalpur attributed the hike to higher rates at the wholesale market.

Faisalabad witnessed prices ranging between Rs220 and Rs250 per kilogram, with an overall increase of Rs100 to Rs130 per kg within a short span.

In Lahore, the official government rate for tomatoes is Rs125 per kg, yet they are being sold in the market at Rs150. Similarly, potatoes are officially priced at Rs. 90 per kg but are being sold at Rs120.

Citizens have voiced concern and are calling on local administrations to take immediate action to regulate prices and prevent profiteering by retailers.

Other vegetables have also seen significant hikes as onions are officially priced at Rs70 per kg, but are being sold for Rs90.

Garlic has a government rate of Rs215 per kg, yet is retailing at Rs250. Ginger shows the largest gap, with an official price of Rs460, while market rates have reached Rs600 per kg.