Uae Issues Fresh Fan Protocols For Pak Uae Afg T20 Series

DUBAI – Authorities have announced new protocols for spectators attending matches in the ongoing tri-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE, urging fans to maintain respectful behavior throughout the tournament.

Supporters are encouraged to cheer for their own teams, but must refrain from chanting or making gestures against opposing teams.

Additionally, spectators have been instructed to remain in their designated seating areas and avoid moving between stands. Running, disorderly conduct, and disruptive behavior during the match are strictly discouraged.

Authorities also advised cricket fans to respect local UAE laws and uphold the spirit of the game.

The updated guidelines aim to create a safe and welcoming environment for fans from all participating nations.

Meanwhile, in the second T20 match of the series, Pakistan defeated the United Arab Emirates by 31 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan set a target of 208 runs, while the UAE managed to score 176 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.