Warwickshire CCC, Lahore Qalandars announce historic global partnership

LAHORE/BIRMINGHAM – Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) and Lahore Qalandars announced landmark long-term partnership aimed at boosting cricket across Birmingham, Warwickshire, and Lahore.

The alliance, launching this autumn, will focus on player and coach exchanges, talent and performance development, joint academies, grassroots programs, community initiatives, and commercial opportunities extending into 2026 and beyond.

Abraham Khan, Finance Director of Warwickshire CCC, called it a “historic new chapter” that will create pathways for young talent and strengthen cricket at all levels. Sameen Rana, Owner and COO of Lahore Qalandars, said the partnership reflects a vision to “think beyond boundaries” and leave a lasting legacy for the sport.

The deal was facilitated by the British Pakistan Initiative (BPI) after a successful Academy Tour to Lahore earlier this year, evolving from a cultural exchange into a global cricketing alliance.