WhatsApp Hack Alert: Your messages might already be compromised

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp vulnerability stunned million as journalists, human rights defenders, and activists have been targeted in recent spyware attacks.

Experts warn a flaw could let hackers access content from victims’ devices via arbitrary URLs. The issue is linked to Apple’s recent zero-click vulnerability CVE-2025-43300, raising fears of sophisticated, large-scale surveillance operations.

Microsoft will require multi-factor authentication (MFA) for nearly all Azure accounts, making move a new baseline for cloud security. The mandate affects Azure CLI, PowerShell, REST API, and IaC tools, with only read-only operations exempted. Companies struggling with complex setups may get extensions until July 2026, but experts warn of heightened risks for unprotected accounts.

FreePBX open-source system is under siege from hackers exploiting a CVSS 10 vulnerability, enabling remote code execution and database tampering. Emergency patches cover versions 15, 16, and 17, while older systems remain fully exposed. The US CISA warns users to update immediately and monitor for rogue accounts.

Autogiant Nissan also confirmed its design subsidiary, Creative Box Inc., fell victim to the Qilin ransomware gang, notorious for high-profile extortion campaigns.