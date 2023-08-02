Gold price up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Wednesday went up in Pakistan as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in both open and interbank markets.

According to the Gems and Jewellers Association of Pakistan, the per tola price of gold increased by Rs800 per toal to reach Rs223,000 while the price of 10 gram surged by Rs686 to settle at Rs191,187 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold surged by $1 to $1951 per ounce.