40pc Pakistanis 'unhappy' with PM Imran’s current performance: survey
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
40pc Pakistanis 'unhappy' with PM Imran’s current performance: survey
Share

LAHORE - Majority of Pakistanis have seen 'unsatisfied' of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance after his two and half years in power, according to a recent survey conducted by Plus Consultants.

 The survey showed that 40 percent people are not satisfied with the individual performance of Imran Khan as prime minister while 37% expressed satisfaction with his current performance, reported Dunya News on Wednesday.

Similarly, 63 percent of people said the direction of the economy was wrong, 46 percent did not believe Imran Khan's claim to get the economy out of the crisis.

Moreover, 96 percent of Pakistanis were worried about inflation, 46 percent blamed the current government for the economic woes and 37 percent censured previous governments.

The survey, which was conducted was conducted online, more than 2,000 people across the country participated in it.

More From This Category
40pc Pakistanis 'unhappy' with PM Imran’s ...
10:53 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
Punjab records highest single-day COVID-19 deaths ...
10:14 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
#HbdAsifGhafoor trends as Pakistan wishes ex-DG ...
03:59 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
Holding Quran in hand, Babar Azam’s ...
11:35 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in ...
11:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict' ...
10:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr