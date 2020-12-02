40pc Pakistanis 'unhappy' with PM Imran’s current performance: survey

LAHORE - Majority of Pakistanis have seen 'unsatisfied' of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance after his two and half years in power, according to a recent survey conducted by Plus Consultants.

The survey showed that 40 percent people are not satisfied with the individual performance of Imran Khan as prime minister while 37% expressed satisfaction with his current performance, reported Dunya News on Wednesday.

Similarly, 63 percent of people said the direction of the economy was wrong, 46 percent did not believe Imran Khan's claim to get the economy out of the crisis.

Moreover, 96 percent of Pakistanis were worried about inflation, 46 percent blamed the current government for the economic woes and 37 percent censured previous governments.

The survey, which was conducted was conducted online, more than 2,000 people across the country participated in it.